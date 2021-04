Hirair Hovnanian’s death is all-national loss – Robert Kocharyan

Armenia’s former President Robert Kocharyan sent on Friday a letter of condolences on the passing of renowned businessman and philanthropist Hirair Hovnanian.

“I am deeply saddened on the passing of Hirair Hovnanian. His death is all-national loss. The great memory of Hirair Hovnanian will always shine bright in the hearts of Armenian,” the message said.

Panorama.AM