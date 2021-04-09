Eyes of the War: Exhibition telling the story of the Nagorno-Karabakh war opened in Yerevan

Exhibition “Eyes of the War” featuring the photos of Artsakh photographer Davit Ghahramanyan from the recent 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh opened on Friday at Terlemezyan Gallery in Yerevan. The event, organised at the initiative of Artsakh branch of the Armenian Educational and Cultural Union featured 100 photos from Artsakh, where active military actions took place.

Among them are those depicting destroyed towns and villages, buildings, a maternity hospital, churches, shelters as well as women and children affected by the war. The exhibition will be open until April 18 before moving to Stepanakert.

The author was earlier hosted at a morning TV programmed at Armenia TV Channel, telling the story of the photos. “I had both the feeling of pride and fear during those 44 days. I was able to overcome that fear through my camera and tried to help my country with my photos. Pride, however was the dominant feeling as I really believed everything will be all right,”

Davit recalled that the first photo was taken of a children’s room in a Stepanakert apartment which he found in debris after a missile strike on the first day of the war. “When I entered the room, I couldn’t believe the war had started. There was blood in the room, the reason I took a black and white photo, thus to convey the catastrophic nature of the war.”

