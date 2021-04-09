Artsakh rescuers find 7 bodies in Thursday’s search

Artsakh rescuers found 7 bodies in their search operations in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region under Azerbaijan’s control on Thursday.

Two more bodies, presumably found in Talish, were handed over to Artsakh by the Azerbaijani authorities, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations reported.

The identity of the killed will be established after a forensic medical examination.

The total number of bodies recovered from the former combat zones or handed over to Artsakh after the ceasefire is 1,539.

Panorama.AM