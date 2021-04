Armenia’s Liana Gyurjyan wins bronze at European Weightlifting Championships

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s Liana Gyurjyan won a bronze medal at the European Weightlifting Championships under way in Moscow, Russia.

She was the 6th in the snatch with a result of 98 kg.

Gyurjyan lifted 129 kg in the clean and jerk and won a small silver medal.

She won the bronze with a total result of 227 kg.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu