President Armen Sarkissian Holds Meeting With Rectors of Several State Universities

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with rectors of several state universities, the press service of Armenia President informs.

The meeting was attended by acting rector of the Yerevan State University Gegham Gevorgyan, rector of the Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan, rector of the National Agrarian University of Armenia Vardan Urutyan, acting rector of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia Ruben Aghgashyan, rector of the Gavar State University Ruzanna Hakobyan and rector of the Armenian State University of Economics Diana Galoyan.

The legislative package on the Higher Education and Science was discussed during the meeting.

The university rectors presented their views and approaches over the package.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency