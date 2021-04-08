Parents of missing soldiers gathered outside the Ministry of Defense

Parents of soldiers, who went missing during the recent war in Artsakh, staged on Thursday a protest outside the Armenian Ministry of Defense, blocked entries to the building, demanding that the authorities take urgent action to find their children.

“We have been promised to get answers to number of pending questions about our sons but no response has been received thus far,” Arsen Ghukasyan, one of the participants of the protest said during a Facebook live from the scene. He added that they plan to stay outside the ministry until the issue of their son is solved.

Panorama.AM