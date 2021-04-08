More Armenian prisoners expected to return from Baku

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A plane transporting Armenian prisoners of war from Baku to Yerevan is expected to land at Erebuni Airport shortly.

The Armenian side says there are more than 250 prisoners in Baku. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani side mentions only 72 POWs.

According to official data, Azerbaijan has so far returned 59 Armenian prisoners, while the Armenian side has handed over 15 Azerbaijanis to Baku.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pshinyan raised the issue of POWs at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu