Concert of State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia to pay tribute to jazz legend Chick Corea

The State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia will pay tribute to legendary American jazz pianist and composer Chick Corea in a special concert on April 18.

The concert will take place at the hall of Union of Architects of Armenia in Yerevan.

Led by its artistic director and conductor Armen Hyusnunts, the State Jazz Orchestra will perform the works of the famous musician specially instrumented for a big jazz orchestra

“Chick Corea was a master who wanted to be an eternal disciple… It is impossible to imagine contemporary jazz without him,” the orchestra said.

A Grammy-winning musician, Chick Corea passed away on 11 February 2021 at the age 79.

Panorama.AM