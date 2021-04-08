Artsakh’s ombudsman presents activities carried out by his office in post-war period

Upon the initiative of the Armenian Bar Association, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Gegham Stepanyan on Wednesday held a meeting-discussion with the members of the organization, and the representatives of the University of California (Los Angeles), Loyola Law School (Law and Genocide Center), Southwestern Law School, Human Rights Clinic of the University of South California.

He introduced the fact-finding mission launched since 27 September 2020 to record the violations of the rights of people of Artsakh during the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression, as well as the activities carried out by the human rights defender in the post-war period, his office reported on Thursday.

Gegham Stepanyan referred to the reports of the ombudsman on war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of the submitting of the information summarized in them to the relevant bodies.

They also discussed the research projects carried out by the American universities and scientific centers to study and document Azerbaijani crimes, as well as the areas of cooperation with the Artsakh Ombudsman in this field.

Permanent Representative of Artsakh to the U.S. Robert Avetisyan also took part in the meeting.

