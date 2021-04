Armenian lifter Karen Avagyan crowned European champion

Armenian athlete Karen Avagyan won gold at the European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow on Thursday after lifting a total of 375 kg.

Meanwhile, Armenian weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan took bronze with a result of 365 kg.

Both were competing in the 89 kg weight category.

A total of 15 Armenian athletes are taking part in the tournament.

Panorama.AM