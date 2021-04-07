Your chance to invest in Armenian art and photography

A year-long online sale of Armenian artwork is uniting artists from both the country and its diaspora.

You Cannot Escape from Destiny features 53 works by Armenian contemporary artists.

From the intimate nudes of Alisha Sofia, which celebrate the beauty of Armenian women, and Narek Barseghyan’s striking pop collages inspired by Yerevan’s street culture to Hagop Kalaidjian’s glicée prints of 35mm photographs of pomegranate motifs, all of the artworks offer a fresh take on contemporary Armenian art and belonging.

“The majority of artists selected grew up outside of Armenia, yet their work touches on the Armenian experience in different ways,” explains collection curator Lizzy Vartanian Collier, a London-based artist, writer, and curator.

Individual artworks will be available for purchase over 2021 on Auc Art, an online sales and auction house specialising in emerging artists.

https://www.calvertjournal.com/articles/show/12667/armenian-art-auction-exploring-what-keeps-bringing-artists-back-to-their-roots