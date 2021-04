Weightlifter Rafik Harutyunyan sets European youth record

Member of the Armenian weightlifting team Rafik Harutyunyan named winner of Group B at the European Weightlifting Championship ongoing in Moscow. Harutyunyan, competiting in the 81st weight class, registered a total of 346kg result.

The Armenian also set a European youth record in the snatch, registering 196 kg result. The final position of the Armenian athlete will be known after the Group A results.

Panorama.AM