‘Thanks to you, our country is standing today’: Ombudsman issues congratulations to Armenian women

On the occasion of the Motherhood and Beauty Day, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has issued congratulations to the Armenian women, wishing them a high protection and equality of rights:

Dear women,

Congratulations to all of you on April 7th — Motherhood and Beauty Day.

Thanks to you, our country is standing today, in true sense of my words.

Your cherished charm and unique beauty is in your educating and nurturing our future creative and patriotic devotees.

May your beauty always be eternal!

With the high protection of, and with equality of women’s rights, the foundations of the state are strengthened.

Contradictory perceptions are simply unfounded fears and stereotypes.

Tert