Serzh Sargsyan pays tribute to mothers on April 7

Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan paid a tribute to mothers on April 7 – Motherhood and Beauty Day.

“The most stable, powerful and valuable thing of all times is a mother’s love and care. God bless all mothers!” the ex-president said in a message, according to his office.

“I express my special gratitude and admiration to our mothers who gave birth to and raised heroes,” Sargsyan noted.

Panorama.AM