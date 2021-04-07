Pashinyan raises the issue of POWs at a meeting with Putin

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan raised the issue of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir.

At a meeting in Moscow, Nikol Pashinyan hailed Vladimir Putin’s contribution to the settlement of the situation in the region, but added that the issue of POWs remains unsolved.

“Once again I would like to note your personal contribution to stabilization in our region, especially after the war, after the signing of our joint statement with you and the President of Azerbaijan. But I would like to note that in this context there is a very important issue that is yet to be solved – the issue of prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees,” Pashinyan said.

“I am very glad that we have no discrepancies regarding the solution of this issue [the need to return the prisoners],” Pashinyan added.

He stressed that presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh is becoming an important factor of stability and security in the region.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu