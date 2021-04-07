Endowed Scholarship Named in Memory of AUA Alumnus Mika Aghababyan

The Mika Aghababyan Memorial Scholarship was endowed recently in memory of beloved AUA alumnus Mika Aghababyan (BAB ‘17), whose tragic and unexpected passing shook the AUA community. His peers and instructors remember him with fondness for his diligence, care for others, and determination to attain his ultimate goal of reshaping Armenian tourism. After graduating from AUA, Mika went on to get a master’s degree in business administration.

“He was a very ambitious and diligent person, especially in the years he was studying at AUA. He wanted to get the best education for his future career,” recalls Mika’s mother, Varta Babalyan. “He loved travelling and was eager to contribute to the development of tourism in Armenia. After graduating from AUA, he learned German and enrolled in a master’s program at the Deggendorf Institute of Technology. At the University, he also got his first job. Mika was constantly striving to excel, to bring out the best in himself, to lead a healthy lifestyle and make lasting friendships. But he never lost focus of his homeland and always spoke about Armenia and our culture wherever he was. He would share with us how those around him and acquaintances from different countries got to learn about Armenia. His passing was a big shock to our entire family. The creation of this fund is a consolation and a true source of hope for his generation and those to come. Mika’s name will live on in the most beloved place of his life, the American University of Armenia.”

The fund was established with the help of the funding campaign organized by Dr. John Bilezikian, an AUA Benefactor. He and his spouse, Dr. Sophie Bilezikian, made a generous donation followed by friends and family members of Mika Aghababyan. The fund will support AUA students pursuing a degree in business. The first scholarship recipient will be selected for the 2021 Fall semester. In honor of Mika Aghababyan, a memorial plaque will be placed on the AUA Honor Wall to celebrate his life and serve as a source of inspiration for students and community members. Mika’s memory will live on forever at AUA.

“Mika was a studious, strong and healthy young man with so much potential to reach his educational and career goals and the drive to do good for others and his country. He touched everyone he knew with kindness, compassion, and love,” fondly recounts Dr. Bilezikian. The establishment of this scholarship reflects Mika’s enthusiasm for helping others.

