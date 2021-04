Armenian national football team up to 90th place in newly published FIFA World Ranking

The Armenian national football team has improved its position and moved to 90th position in FIFA Coca/Cola World rankings, which was published by the world’s governing body of football on Wednesday.

The Armenian squad moved nine places up with 1,233 points compared to 99th place (1,233 points) in the previous edition of the FIFA World Ranking as of February 18. The other teams in the Top 5 are Belgium, France, Brazil, England, and Portugal.

