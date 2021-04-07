Armenia to receive another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine soon

YEREVAN, April 7. /TASS/. Armenia will receive another batch of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the near future, the country’s Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan told reporters on Wednesday.

“We continue to inoculate [people] with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Since we have a small amount of the drug, we will receive another batch in the near future, and, of course, we will increase the number of vaccinations,” she noted.

Vaccination with Sputnik V is carried out on a voluntary basis among medical workers involved in the fight against COVID-19. In total, 600 people have been inoculated since March 11, when vaccination with Sputnik V began.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Armenia grew by 1,025 in the past 24 hours, reaching 198,989 since the start of the pandemic.

Armenia imposed lockdown restrictions on September 11, 2020. On January 11, they were extended by another six months. Face masks are mandatory, while all organizations, shopping malls, restaurants and public transport continue operating. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier said that the coronavirus situation in Armenia was serious urging citizens to abide by anti-epidemic rules.

On March 28, the first 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Armenia under the COVAX scheme.

TASS