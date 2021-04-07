13-year-old Narek Khanzadyan becomes Laureate of international festival ‘Paints of the Spanish Sun’

13-year-old Armenian duduk player Narek Khanzadyan has become the Laureate of first degree at international online festival-competition “Paints of the Spanish Sun.” The Armenian musician has performed and submitted national song “Ghazani”, receiving hight score from the jury.

This success is another in the series of victories the young duduk player has achieved in his career. At present, the Armenian musician participates in “Dudukman” international festival underway in Yerevan. He also participates in “Future stars” competition held in Italy, where he has submitted works of Armenian composers. The vote for winner is open for public until April 13 and available through the link here.

Narek Khanzadyan studies at Spendaian Music School in Yerevan in the class of Duduk player Emmanuel Hovhannisyan. He started playing duduk at 8 and dreams of becoming a professional musician.

Panorama.AM