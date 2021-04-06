The Opera-gala concert in Yerevan to feature arias from famous operas

The “Aram Khachaturian” Concert Hall will host the Opera-Gala Concert on April 15, 19:30 in Yerevan. As the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra reports, the concert will feature arias from world-known operas. The concert program features Giuseppe Verd’s “Ballet music from the opera “Othello,” Othello and Desdemona “Già nella notte densa” duet from the opera “Othello,” Yago’s “Credo in un Dio crudel” aria from the opera “Othello,” Giacomo Puccini Madame Butterfly’s “Un bel di vedremo” aria from the opera “Madame Butterfly”, Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Intermezzo from the opera “Pagliacci” Francesco Chile’s Federico’s “E’ la solita storia del pastore” aria from the opera “Arlesian Woman” and other works.

Opera singers George Hakobyan (baritone), Anahit Mekhitarian (soprano), Liparit Avetisyan (tenor)and Bella Amaryan (mezzo-soprano) will perform with the Symphony Orchestra. The conductor is Gianluca Marciano.

Panorama.AM