The Head of the Republicans Group in the French Senate Accepted the Invitation to Visit Artsakh

Bruno Retailleau, the head of The Republicans group in the French Senate, has sent a letter of thanks to speaker Artur Tovmasyan of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, News.am reports.

“I am glad that the resolution adopted by our Parliament was adopted as a sign of hope during the terrible trials and tragedies that your people faced with boundless courage.

I wish that this hope will come true as soon as possible so that Artsakh can rebuild its future—in freedom and security.

And I accept with pleasure and a sense of honor your warm invitation to come and discover Artsakh and the people of Artsakh when the situation allows.

You can be sure of my full support and the wish to visit the Artsakh country defended by you,” Senator Retailleau’s letter reads in particular.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency