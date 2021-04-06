Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh initiated the campaign Family History-the History of Victory

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh initiated an action dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War called Family History – the History of Victory, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

The beginning of the action was initiated at the monument to 104 soldiers – natives of the village of Khanabad of the Askeran region of Nagorno-Karabakh, who died in 1941-1945 on the fronts in battles against the Nazi coalition.

In order to increase the interest among the younger generation in the topic of the Great Patriotic War and prevent the distortion of history, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent will continue to regularly take part in the lessons of Courage. Together with the teachers, the peacekeepers will regularly meet with schoolchildren and students and tell them about the exploits of the heroes of the war of 1941-1945.

In addition to the campaign Family History – the History of Victory, the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with the administrations of Mardakert, Martuni and Askeran districts, initiated work on the improvement of monuments to soldiers who went to the front from Nagorno-Karabakh and died during the Great Patriotic War.

These actions, carried out with the direct participation of the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, will last until May 9 – Victory Day, the source said.

Panorama.AM