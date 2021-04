Ruben Vardazaryan Presented Their Position and Approaches on the Legislative Package

Today, the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian received Ruben Vardazaryan, the Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Armenia.

They touched upon the legislative package “On Making Amendments and Addenda to the Constitutional Law “The RA Judicial Code,” adopted by the National Assembly and presented to the President of the Republic for signing

Ruben Vardazaryan presented their position and approaches on the legislative package.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency