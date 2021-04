Peskov Confirms Phone Conversation between Russia’s Putin and Armenia’s Second President Robert Kocharyan

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the information that Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone conversation with Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan during the latter’s visit to Moscow past week, RIA Novosti reports.

“I can confirm that they really talked on phone. And you know that they have a good long-term relations that they maintain, and they communicate quite often,” Peskov told the reporters on Tuesday.

