Italian festival audience awards Iranian film “Yeva”

The feature film of Iranian cinema “Yeva” was able to attract the audience of the Francophone Film Festival of Italy and won the award for this section.

“Yeva” which was filmed in Armenia narrates a story of contemporary human social issues.

The film has participated in other prestigious festivals and has received awards from the 12th Pomegranate Film Festival, the 15th Yerevan Golden Apricot International Film Festival, the 17th Russian “Kinoshock Film Festival”, the New York Film Festival, and the International Children and Youth Film Festival.

Iranian cinema continues to shine from Asia to Europe and the US in the COVID-19 era.

