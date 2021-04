Hayastan Fund launches construction of two apartment buildings in Gyumri

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund, as part of the “Our Gyumri” projects has launched the construction of two apartment buildings and a kindergarten designed for 50 children.

The project will solve the housing problem of about 40 families living in “domiks” (metal containers) since the 1988 earthquake, allowing them to start a new life in cozy and furnished apartments.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu