Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in Varna

A statue of Charles Aznavour will be installed in Varna, Bulgaria, the Aznavour Foundation said on Tuesday.

The project will be carried out thanks to the cooperation of the Aznavour Foundation and the AGBU Varna.

The memorandum has already been signed and will be implemented soon, the foundation added.

Legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour passed away in 2018 aged 94.

