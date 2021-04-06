Armenian Couple Accused of Spying for Azerbaijan • MassisPost

YEREVAN — Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) said it has completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case involving an Armenian married couple who are suspected of high treason.

According to NSS, the husband who had previously visited Turkey on several occasions, was recruited in that country by representatives of the Azerbaijani intelligence services. Upon returning to Armenia, the man conveyed his mobile phone number to a foreign intelligence officer through an acquaintance living in Turkey,

After a number of telephone conversations, the husband , in return for a payment, agreed to obtain and send information that could harm Armenia and Artsakh, their territorial integrity and external security to Azerbaijani special services. He even signed a contract with Azerbaijani special service and sent it via the Internet and chose a pseudonym for himself.

For a year, this citizen collected and transferred information containing state and official secrets to the special services of the enemy country, both personally and through his wife in return for $1,500.

Based on the totality of the evidence obtained, the citizen of the Republic of Armenia was charged with treason and was arrested. His wife accused of complicity, was ordered not to leave the country pending the end of the investigation. Both pleaded guilty and confessed.

The criminal case was referred to the prosecutor on April 5, 2021 with an indictment and will be sent to the court for consideration.

A suspect or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty according to a court ruling that has entered into legal force, in accordance with the procedure established by the Criminal Procedure Code of Armenia.

