Armen Sarkissian Received the RA Chairman of the Central Bank

Today, the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian received the Chairman of the Central Bank Martin Galstyan.

The Chairman of the Central Bank provided information on the inflation situation and the steps taken to ensure the normal functioning of the financial system, as well as on monetary policy.

They also exchanged views on the events taking place in the international financial markets and their possible impacts on our country’s economy.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency