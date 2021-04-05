St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church to host annual food festival

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass.—St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church will be hosting its Spring Armenian Food Festival on Saturday, April 17, 2020. The TAKE-OUT ONLY will be held from 12:00 to 5:00 PM at 135 Goodwin Street.

Armenian meals will be served featuring two kinds of grilled kebab: shish kebab (marinated lamb chunks) and losh kebab (seasoned ground lamb and beef)— both served with rice pilaf, fasoulia (Armenian green beans) and pita bread. For lighter fare, visitors can order spinach-cheese pie. Baked goods will feature traditional Armenian breads and pastries including choreg, paklava and khadayif.

Cash or checks accepted. To place a take-out order or for more information, please call the church office (413) 543-4763 or Sima Setian Pariseau (413) 262-7251 or email [email protected]

Armenian Weekly