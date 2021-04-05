Serena Williams withdraws from Madrid Open amid ‘disgusting controversy’

Serena Williams has revealed her schedule for the upcoming clay-court season, and it includes one major detail.

The 23-time grand slam champion won’t be playing at the Madrid Open amid an ugly controversy surrounding tournament director Ion Tiriac, Yahoo! News reports.

Earlier this year the controversial Romanian billionaire suggested Williams was overweight, out of shape, and too old to compete at the highest level.

“At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago,” he said in January.

“Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire.”

