Robert Kocharyan to participate in snap elections with a bloc

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharian will participate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for June 20 at the head of a bloc of parties. He stated this on Monday in an interview with the Pozner program on Channel One, TASS reports.

“For 10 years I have led the country, but I am non-partisan. I will participate at the head of a bloc of parties, most likely there will be two parties,” he said, but did not specify which parties would create a bloc to participate in the snap elections.

On March 18, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that early parliamentary elections would be held on June 20.

He made the announcement after political consultations with the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian and the leaders of three parliamentary factions.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu