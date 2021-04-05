Kim Kardashian adds customized silver-painted Cadillac Escalade SUV to personal garage

Kim Kardashian, who is a well-known American celebrity, seems to have a pretty amazing choice when it comes to vehicles. And now, the model is all set to welcome a new ride into her impressive collection, News18.com reports.

Platinum Motorsport has built a custom Cadillac Escalade Platinum ESV for the actress and has shared its glimpses on its Instagram account. From the images shared, it can be noticed that the exterior of the car has been painted KK silver and was looking stunning as it has been lowered and fitted with the company’s latest 26-inch wheels design.

The coat of KK Silver paint is likely to be a reference to Kim’s initials. Other than that, the vehicle also has a mesh grille with a monochromatic Cadillac emblem. From the images, it can be observed that the windows of the SUV are tinted.

