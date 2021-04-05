Italian city of San Vito dei Normanni recognizes the independence of Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Italian town of San Vito dei Normanni has recognized the independence of Artsakh, the Armenian Embassy in Italy reports.

The Embassy thanked members of the community council of San Vito dei Normanni for unanimously adopting the resolution on the independence of Artsakh submitted by council member Vincenzo Calabretti.

In the resolution the community council expresses solidarity with the people of the Republic of Artsakh, condemns the Azerbaijani aggression and urges the authorities of Italy to recognize the Republic of Artsakh.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu