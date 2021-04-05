In Memory of Khatchadour Batalian

Khatchadour “Kay” Batalian of Watertown, MA passed away on April 5, 2021 at the age of 89.

Beloved husband of the late Chenorig (Tavitian) Batalian. Devoted father of Sona Chookoorian and Taleen Batalian. Loving grandfather of Armen and Ara Chookoorian. Brother of the late Marie Chichmanian, Eugenie B. Hagopian, Ovssanna DerSimonian, Zarouhie Hollisian. He was also the father of Raffi Batalian.

Khatchadour lived in Beirut, Lebanon until 1969 at which time he came to the United States and settled in Watertown. He was the owner and operator of Camera Exchange of Waltham for 34 years. He and Chenorig enjoyed traveling, one of their most special trips being to Armenia in 2006. They hosted many large family gatherings over the years where they would prepare fantastic Armenian and Lebanese foods.

Private funeral services will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, Watertown. A private graveside service will be held at Newton Cemetery in Newton, MA. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, current public health and safety measures will be followed. Social distancing and face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, MA.

Armenian Weekly