Edgar Ghazaryan: Armenia’s ‘pathetic’ government decided to ‘punish’ Holy Church and the faithful

Edgar Ghazaryan, a former chief of staff of Armenia’s Constitutional Court, took to Facebook on Sunday to denounce the move to make the Remembrance Day of the Dead following Easter a working day in the country.

“The pathetic government of Armenia, which finances satanic futuristic performances, has decided to “punish” the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church demanding their resignation for treacherous and destructive steps and the faithful people,” Ghazaryan wrote.

“As a result of their deadly and incompetent actions, relatives of more than 5,000 young servicemen and almost as many victims of COVID-19 were deprived of the opportunity to mark the Remembrance Day of the Dead (Merelots) of their relatives in line with the Christian tradition. Merelots, following the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection, has been established as a working day, preventing hundreds of thousands of people to visit the graves and be comforted by the sacrament of the Holy Resurrection.

“Instead, Citizen’s Day remains on our distorted calendar – citizens who died due to the fault of these villains, who became helpless, poor and homeless. It only remains to hope that on Citizen’s Day the surviving citizens will have the opportunity to visit the grave of the creator of their misfortunes,” he said.

The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrated the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ on April 4.

