Azerbaijan MPs Disseminate Extremist Insults, Hatred Towards Armenia Ombudsman

Azerbaijani MPs and other figures are disseminating extremist insults and hatred towards the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia (RA) in connection with his activities on the issue of the rights of the RA border residents, Armenia’s Ombudsman, Arman Tatoyan reports.

“The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan specially records that regardless of the noted campaigns of insult and hatred, he will continue to raise all the issues related to the rights of the citizens of Armenia, the border residents of Armenia.

“The staff of the RA Human Rights Defender has documented another wave of insults and hatred made by Azerbaijani politicians and other figures published in the Azerbaijani media towards Arman Tatoyan in connection with the exercise of his ombudsman’s powers, in order to submit them to the relevant international organizations,” Tatoyan added, in particular, on Facebook.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency