Armenia posting service Haypost to establish subsidiary for air freight transportation

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s posting service Haypost is establishing Haypost Air – a subsidiary for air freight transportation. Haypost Air will is expected to have several planes. the company will carry out both mail and other cargo transportation in different directions.

Establishemnt of Haypost Air will significantly improve the postal delivery process, reduce the delivery time of international mail.

“We also plan to attract leading aviation specialists to Haypost Air,” said Haypost General Director Hayk Karapetyan.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu