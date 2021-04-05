Arayik Harutyunyan Awarded Posthumously Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan with the Highest title of Hero of Artsakh

On April 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed decrees on awarding posthumously Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan with the highest title of ”Hero of Artsakh”.

According to the decrees, for the exclusive services provided to the Republic of Artsakh in ensuring the protection and security, showing bravery and personal courage to the Motherland, Narek Hovhannisyan, commander of the Rifle Platoon of the N Military Unit of the Defence Army of the Artsakh Republic, and commander of the sniper platoon of the N military unit, senior lieutenant Tovmas Tovmasyan were posthumously awarded the highest title of “Hero of Artsakh”, being awarded the “Golden Eagle” medal.

During the large-scale military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, 2020 Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan took an active part in the defence of the military positions on the state border of the Republic of Artsakh, carried out diversion-reconnaissance operations behind the enemy, causing numerous losses of military equipment and manpower.

As a part of a special assault group set up during the war, they waged defensive battles and carried out military operations, first in the seventh defensive zone and then in a number of other directions, including the villages of Sghnakh, Qarin Tak and Shushi.Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan brilliantly fulfilled their military tasks, fighting to the last second of their lives against the forces of the enemy, which exceeded many times, never leaving their entrusted positions.

Narek Hovhannisyan was born in 1992, and Tovmas Tovmasyan in 1983. Both perished heroically on November 7, 2020 in the Qarin Tak-Shushi section.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency