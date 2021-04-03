Pargev Srbazan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese visit Gandzasar monastery

Pontifical Legate with special commitments Pargev Srbazan Martirosyan along with Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Vrtanes Archbishop Abrahamyan visited on Saturday Gandzasar monastery complex in Artsakh, where they attended the Holy Saturday Service at St. Hovhannes Mkrtich church.

As the Facebook page of Pargev Srbazan reported, the clergymen offered prayers for the salvation of the souls of Armenians killed in the war, inviolability of Artsakh and Armenia as well as for the swift return of all captives to Homeland.

Panorama.AM