His Holiness Aram I sends Easter message to President Sarkissian

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On the occasion of the Feast of the Resurrection of Christ, the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

“Today, in the life of our people, surrounded by various anxieties, our church, faithful to its sacred mission, is called to renew our lives by the breath of Christ’s resurrection, making the realization of biblical truths and values ​​its main focus,” His Holiness said in the message.

“May the resurrected Christ expel from our homeland all kinds of evil, so that our people can open a new bright page in the history of Armenia with a united spirit and renewed faith and will,” the Catholicos added.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu