Gari Kyosayan’s jazz quartet to perform a concert dedicated to Michel Legrand

World famous musician Gari Kyosayan’s jazz quartet will give a concert on April 10 in Yerevan in memory of Michel Legrand. The concert will take place at Aram Khachatryan concert hall. The event will feature Varsham Gevorgyan, Alla Sahakyan, Karina Ignatyan, Sona Umroyan, Nelli Manukyan, Armen Hovakimyan and Armen Movsisyan. The hits of the world-known jazz musicians, Michel Legrand’a works as well as of Kyosayan are included in the concert program. The concert is organized by the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra.

Celebrated composer, piano player Michel Legrand was born in Paris to his father, Raymond Legrand, who was himself a conductor and composer, and his mother, Marcelle Ter-Mikaëlian, who was the sister of conductor Jacques Hélian. Raymond and Marcelle were married in 1929.His mother was of Armenian descent.

Legrand composed more than two hundred film and television scores. He won three Oscars and five Grammys. Michel Legrand is awardee of Order of Honor of the Republic of Armenia for his input in the strengthening and deepening of the Armenian-French cultural ties.

Panorama.AM