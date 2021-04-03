Armenian Church celebrates Easter Feast on April 4

On April 4, the Armenian church celebrates the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Jesus Christ called Easter Feast or Zatik which means separation, removal of sins and return to God. It is one of the five major feasts of the Armenian Church.

The Araratian Patriarchal Diocese reports that Resurrection of Christ became the basis of the Christian doctrine and faith. Christ died for the salvation of mankind and by His Blood took away the sin in the world, so that we should inherit eternal life.

On the day of the Easter feast people dye eggs red as a symbol of fruitful life, salvation and joy. St. Gregory of Datev considers the egg to be the symbol of the world, the shell of which is the sky, the membrane is the air, the white is the water and the yolk is the earth. Dyeing eggs red symbolizes the salvation of the world by means of Blood of Christ.

On Sunday, the day of the feast, a morning service is conducted in all churches. That day the faithful welcome each other on the occasion of the Glorious Resurrection of Christ conveying the great tiding: “Christ is Risen from the dead” and receive the answer: “Blessed is the Resurrection of Christ.”

