More than 1,800 hectares of land cleared of explosive devices by Russian sappers in Artsakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to work on clearing the area of explosive objects in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Since November 23, 2020, 1,873 hectares of territory, 575 kilometers of roads, 1,658 housing structures (including 30 socially significant objects) have been cleared of unexploded ordnance. In total, 25,379 explosive objects were found and neutralized by Russian peacekeepers.

Explosive objects discovered by the sappers are removed and destroyed at the specially equipped Ballydzha landfill. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on the spot with all necessary safety measures provided during blasting operations.

