Kremlin unveils agenda of Pashinyan-Putin summit

The spokesperson for the Russian President Vladimir Putin has unveiled details of upcoming negotiations between the Russian leader and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia.

Dmitry Peskov said that the two country leaders will meet on April 7 to discuss the implementation of the arrangements reached after the war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

“Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s working visit to Moscow is scheduled for April 7. Negotiations are set to take place with President Putin. You are aware that the highest-level dialogue is going on between Russia and Armenia. The implementation of the trilateral arrangements and the trilateral document – that vortually put an end to the military actions in Karbakh – will be discussed in the first place,” RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

Pashinyan’s press secretary, Mane Gevorgyan, had earlier announced the prime minister’s plan to travel to the Russian capital on Wednesday. The premier has self-isolated ahead of the scheduled trip, limiting his contacts to personal receptions and public events.

Tert