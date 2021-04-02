Armenian defense minister: I will answer all questions in the future

A number of senior Armenian military officials on Friday visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers of the 2016 April War in Artsakh.

“Now is not the time to talk about it,” Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan told reporters at the military cemetery, referring to the question what the authorities’ statement about the need to change the attitude towards Turkey means.

The minister promised to answer all the questions in the future.

“I will answer all these questions, but not standing,” he said before leaving the pantheon, accompanied by several security guards.

Panorama.AM