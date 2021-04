Unpacking Kocharyan’s Release

In this week’s episode of Insights with Eric Hacopian, Eric gives his take on the legal case against former president Robert Kocharyan, why was this decision made, the symbolism behind this trial, and what it says about Armenia’s state of affairs.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/590544/unpacking-kocharyans-release-insights-with-eric-hacopian/?lang=en