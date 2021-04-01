Tigran Abrahamyan: Turkey, Azerbaijan working hard to diminish Russian factor in the region and promote the Turkish agenda

The Head of’Henaket’ Analytical center Tigran Abrahamyan analyzes on Facebook the current geopolitical reality in the region of the South Caucasus.

“Russia is completing the intensive construction of its bloc-module cities in Artsakh designated for its peacekeepers. In other words, they are reinforcing their position on the ground. In parallel with this, Azerbaijan has not ratified the mandate of the Russian peacekeeping mission yet despite its signature put under the November 10 trilateral statement. The fact is that Russian-Azerbaijani relations are not that smooth with Turkey behind the back of Azerbaijan is now explicit,” Abrahamyan wrote, pointing to the recent Azerbaijani provocations in the area under the zone of Russian responsibility, the delay with the return of prisoners, direct and indirect messages coming from Baku about temporary presence of Russians in Artsakh and contradictory developments about Iskander missiles.

“In general, numerous violations of the provisions set out in the November 10 and January 11 agreements speak about the fact that Turkey and Azerbaijan with the help of third countries are working hard to diminish the Russian factor in the region and promote the Turkish agenda,” Abrahamyan added.

