This is the victory of our country – Joaquin Caparros

“I trusted me players, however, we knew that we had a major challenge ahead of us, considering the difficult group we are in with teams of rich football traditions,” the head coach of the Armenian national team Joaquin Caparros told at the post-match press conference in the European World Cup qualifying match against Romania.

In the words of the head coach, the players of the national team proved they knew what meant for them to play for the national team.

“I am happy for this success. This success belongs to our country, fans, players, who spared no efforts and played with dedication. This is the victory of our country,” said Caparros.

To remind, the Armenian team struck two goals inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan. This was our team’s third straight win in World Cup qualifying campaign.

Panorama.AM