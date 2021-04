Snap Parliamentary Elections to Be Held under the System of Proportional Representation

Armenia’s National Assembly approved at its extraordinary session today the bill on making amendments in the Electoral Code, Aysor.am reports.

The bill authored by Arman Babajanyan, Sergey Bagratyan, Vahagn Hovakimyan and Hamazasp Danielyan was backed by 82 deputies at the second reading.

The amendments envisage conduction of snap elections under the system of proportional representation, excluding the rating system.

The opposition factions did not participate in the voting.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency